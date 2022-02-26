At the Polish Border, Tens of Thousands of Ukrainian Refugees

MEDYKA, Poland — Cradling her 3-year-old son, who was gravely unwell with most cancers, the 25-year-old Ukrainian mom staggered into Poland on Friday.

She was now protected from the bombs and rockets unleashed by President Vladimir V. Putin however despondent at being separated from her husband by a Ukrainian order that every one able-bodied males keep behind to withstand the Russians.

“He is not just my husband but my life and my support,” mentioned Olha Zapotochna, one of many tens of hundreds of Ukrainians, almost all ladies and youngsters, who’ve poured into Poland, Hungary and different neighboring nations since Monday. “I understand that our country needs men to fight, but I need him more,” she added, patting the pinnacle of her moaning sick baby, Arthur.

The exodus from Ukraine gathered tempo on Friday as worry unfold that the Kremlin intends to impose its will far past simply the east of the nation, the scene of what Mr. Putin claims, with no proof, is a “genocide” of ethnic Russians.