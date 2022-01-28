Aussie Olympic gadget is just nuts

In an Aussie first, our Winter Olympics group shall be kitted out with battery-powered socks and gloves to assist fight the chilly circumstances in Beijing.

It’ll be actually not possible for the Australian Winter Olympics group to get chilly ft on the Beijing Olympics.

In an Aussie Olympic first, athletes at this yr’s Games could have battery-powered heaters of their socks and gloves to assist fight the chilly circumstances in northern China.

The gloves and socks, equipped by Aussie snow attire model XTM, boast three completely different warmth ranges and can be utilized for as much as six hours at a time.

The equipment function paintings by Indigenous Olympian Paul Fleming, who represented Australia as a featherweight boxer on the Beijing Summer Olympics in 2008.

“It is an absolute privilege to be able to celebrate Australia’s proud Indigenous Olympic history as the Team competes in Beijing,” mentioned chef de mission Geoff Lipshut.

“To know the athletes are connecting to Australia’s rich Indigenous history, in a design by a fellow Olympian is a special honour.

Thank you Paul Fleming for sharing this artwork. I can’t wait to see our athletes wearing this kit in just a matter of days.”

The hi-tech gloves and socks have already confirmed a success with the Aussie Olympic group.

“I love (XTM’s) socks; they’re the best and their gloves are so warm and toasty,” mentioned Snowboard Cross athlete Josie Baff, who’s competing at her first Winter Olympics.

“I’m so grateful we can have their support again for the Olympics.

“This design is so cool; ‘Walking Together’ is so fitting for the Games.”

Baff’s fellow snowboarder, Cameron Bolton, mentioned he was a fan of Fleming’s design.

“The artwork’s just fantastic; I’m so proud to be wearing this,” Bolton mentioned forward of his third Olympics

“The artwork represents everyone coming from all over the world – all colours, religions and backgrounds coming together to the Olympic Games.”

Supplying gear for the group for a fifth Games, XTM can also be kitting the Aussies out with base layers, boots baggage and equipment for Beijing.