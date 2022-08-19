Azam Khan becomes the first Pakistan player to sign up with UAE’s ILT20





Azam Khan has turn into the primary Pakistan participant to enroll with the UAE’s International League T20. The 24-year-old wicketkeeper-batter is among the many abroad gamers recruited by Desert Vipers, the franchise owned by Lancer Capitals.

Azam has performed 74 T20s to this point, scoring 1449 runs at a strike fee of slightly below 145. The eighth version of the PSL is tentatively scheduled to begin simply days after the ILT20’s end.

The franchise has additionally introduced in former Australia allrounder Tom Moody and former England wicketkeeper-batter James Foster because the director of cricket and head coach respectively.

Moody has had a number of high-profile positions in T20 cricket, together with stints as director of cricket and head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad within the IPL and as CPL’s director of cricket. At the IPL, Moody had additionally coached the Punjab franchise from 2008 to 2010 earlier than linking up with Sunrisers in 2013. In worldwide cricket, Moody had coached Sri Lanka between 2005 and 2007 – years by which the aspect had appreciable success in Test cricket and have become World Cup runners-up.

“I’m honoured to lead the cricket operations of Desert Vipers in what promises to be an entertaining and high-quality tournament,” Moody mentioned. “We have assembled an excellent mix of youth and experience in a highly skilled squad and I warmly welcome our players from all over the world in what is truly an international event.”

Foster, in the meantime, is among the many most promising coaches in England and is at present in control of the Northern Superchargers males’s aspect within the Hundred. Since ending his enjoying profession in 2018, Foster has had various stints in franchise cricket, together with on the IPL, PSL, CPL, BBL and BPL. Foster has additionally labored as a advisor with England and Netherlands in worldwide cricket.

Acquiring the Vipers franchise is Lancer Capital’s first foray into cricket. They are additionally the house owners of Manchester United soccer membership and Tampa Bay Buccaneers within the Super Bowl.

The ILT20 is about to launch in January subsequent yr. The inaugural version of the six-team competitors, nonetheless, is about to coincide with South Africa’s T20 league, the BBL in Australia, and the BPL in Bangladesh.

Desert Vipers squad to this point: Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka), Sam Billings (England), Alex Hales (England), Colin Munro (New Zealand), Tom Curran (England), Sandeep Lamichhane (Nepal), Ruben Trumpelmann (Namibia), Saqib Mahmood (England), Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies), Ben Duckett (England), Benny Howell (England), Sheldon Cottrell (West Indies), Azam Khan (Pakistan)





