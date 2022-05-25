Europe
Azerbaijan brings number of legal acts into line with amendments made to Law on State Duty
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. Number of authorized acts
have been introduced into line with the amendments made to the Law “On
State Duty”, acknowledged in clarification to resolutions 204 and 205 of
Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers, Cabinet advised Trend.
The modification to the Law “On State Duty” of Azerbaijan Republic
stipulates that the state obligation paid for the providers and authorized
actions, supplied for on this legislation, is transferred in full to the
state price range.
In this regard, modifications have been made to the related authorized
acts.