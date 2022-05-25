Azerbaijan brings number of legal acts into line with amendments made to Law on State Duty

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. Number of authorized acts

have been introduced into line with the amendments made to the Law “On

State Duty”, acknowledged in clarification to resolutions 204 and 205 of

Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers, Cabinet advised Trend.

The modification to the Law “On State Duty” of Azerbaijan Republic

stipulates that the state obligation paid for the providers and authorized

actions, supplied for on this legislation, is transferred in full to the

state price range.

In this regard, modifications have been made to the related authorized

acts.