Azerbaijan discloses total volume of water resources

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. The whole quantity of

Azerbaijan’s water sources amounted to 24 billion cubic meters

in accordance with the water stability of 2021, head of the division of

water sources administration on the Ministry of Ecology and Natural

Resources Mutallim Abdulgasanov informed Trend.

According to Abdulgasanov, the nation’s whole quantity of floor

water sources is 15 billion cubic meters, and underground –

practically 9 billion cubic meters.

The head of the division additionally stated that 11 billion cubic

meters of water enter Azerbaijan from exterior, and 4 billion

cubic meters are fashioned on the nation’s territory.

“These figures point out a gradual discount in our water

sources. Over the previous 20 years, their quantity has decreased by 15

p.c primarily because of the improve in air temperature in current

years,” he noted. “The state protects all water sources in

Azerbaijan. Although we’ve sufficient water reserves, their quantity

reduces. Of the full water sources of Azerbaijan, 5 billion

cubic meters account for the territories liberated from Armenian

occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War].”

Abdulgasanov additionally famous that the Kur and Araz rivers play a

particular position within the formation of Azerbaijan’s water sources.

“These rivers have reservoirs. Since the start of 2022, we

have collected considerably extra water in them than final 12 months,” he

added.