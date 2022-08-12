Europe
Azerbaijan win first artistic gymnastics gold in 5th Islamic Solidarity Games
Konya, Turkiye, August 11, Azerbaijani inventive
gymnast Ivan Tikhonov has claimed the lads`s vault gold on the fifth
Islamic Solidarity Games within the Turkish metropolis of Konya, Trend
studies.
V Islamic Solidarity Games are going down from August 9
by 18. In complete, athletes from 56 international locations of the
Organization of Islamic Cooperation are taking part within the
video games.
The IV Islamic Solidarity Games was a multinational, multi-sport
occasion that was held in Baku, Azerbaijan from May 12 by 22,
2017. Previously the occasion has been held in Saudi Arabia in 2005
and Indonesia in 2013.