‘Badhaai Do’ humour not at the expense of LGBTQI community, it’s a sensitive film: Bhumi Pednekar

Image Source : INSTA/BHUMIPEDNEKAR ‘Badhaai Do’ humour not on the expense of LGBTQI group, it is a delicate movie: Bhumi Pednekar

Highlights Pednekar mentioned she agreed to do the movie half means via its narration as she noticed the potential

She mentioned ‘Badhaai Do’ got here to her with none dos and don’ts

Pednekar mentioned the movie is in the end a celebration of affection, accepting oneself and overcoming fears

Actor Bhumi Pednekar says her upcoming comedy drama “Badhaai Do” talks about “love and acceptance” via a delicate lens, by no means utilizing its humour in opposition to the LGBTQI group to mine low cost laughs. The movie options Pednekar as a lesbian bodily training instructor Sumi, who will get into a wedding of comfort with actor Rajkummar Rao‘s Shardul Thakur, who the makers teased can be a homosexual policeman. The movie is billed as a religious sequel to the National Award-winning 2018 hit “Badhaai Ho!”.

In an interview with PTI, Pednekar mentioned she agreed to do the movie half means via its narration as she noticed the potential of the mission to talk to a big viewers.

“What actually jumped out for me was that, it’s a huge franchise which stands for talking about issues that normally make folks uncomfortable, however one thing that we have to settle for and normalise.

“There is a lot of humour in the film, even in the narration I could not stop laughing. But the humour is not degrading, not there to titillate. It is not at the expense of the community”.

The actor, whose credit embrace socially related movies like “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan”, “Bala” and “Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare”, mentioned “Badhaai Do” got here to her with none dos and don’ts.

Pednekar mentioned the workforce of the film– director Harshvardhan Kulkarni, writers Suman Adhikary and Akshat Ghildia– have been conscious of telling an essential story with maturity.

“There was numerous sensitivity concerning the LGBTQI group, which is one thing I actually revered. That got here from the writing and the route. There was not rather a lot for me to be alert about, which tells you concerning the maturity and the pondering that has gone behind the writing.

“When I heard the narration, it was done so well, there was no reason for me to say, ‘We should not create a joke about the community’. You have to show the society the way it is, because that’s the only way we would be able to achieve the change we hope we do, but there is no digging. It is a very sensitive film” she mentioned.

With Sumi, the 32-year-old actor mentioned he discovered a possibility to play a weak character, a departure from a few of her “strong willed” roles in movies like “Saand Ki Aankh” and “Durgamati”. Her character is of somebody on the lookout for love; she is “flawed, brave” and finally finds the braveness to be herself, she added.

“Sumi is genuinely inspirational. What truly excited me as an actor was that I saw her vulnerabilities. I have played a lot of strong willed women, women who are out there to get it, but that’s not the case for everyone. Everybody has their coming of age, through experiences you find courage. I saw her do that.”

Pednekar mentioned the movie is in the end a celebration of affection, accepting oneself and overcoming fears.

“It is not easy. One can easily say ‘come out, let people know who you are’, but it is a journey. It is a film about your family accepting you for who you are, about understanding that love at the end of the day is about two individuals, irrespective of any kind of social conditioning we have gone through over the years,” she added.

Backed by Junglee Pictures, “Badhaai Do” is gearing to launch on February 11.