‘Baz-what?’ SA social media has field day after Proteas dismantle England’s ‘Bazball’ | Sport

South African social media had a subject day poking enjoyable at and sharing banter about England’s famed “Bazball” strategy to Test cricket after the Proteas’ innings win at Lord’s on Friday.

“Bazball has done wonders in the fourth inns”SA: There might be no fourth inns. #ENGvSA — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 19, 2022

READ | Superb Proteas complete epic innings victory over England at Lord’s

The Proteas put collectively a superb show from begin to end to defeat England by an innings and 12 runs on day three.

The match had been billed as a heavyweight conflict of types between England head coach Brendon McCullum’s – affectionately often known as “Baz” – Bazball and his counterpart Mark Boucher’s usually stoic and conventional fashion.

It was envisaged that England would take the South African bowling aside and spray them to all components of Lord’s with the swashbuckling, carefree The Hundred-inspired fashion of optimistic batting.

However, the Proteas proved that they may comprise England with masterful bowling and measured batting.

Naturally, South Africans delighted of their crew profitable inside three days, with giant chunks of the primary day getting rained out besides.

Nice strive Maharaj, but it surely’s solely Bazball if it comes from the McCullum area of New Zealand, in any other case it’s simply glowing Brendon — Charlie Reynolds (@cwjreynolds) August 18, 2022

Is Bazball while you lose a Test in 2 and a half days? — Kagiso Rabamda (@BoknRoll) August 19, 2022

Even former England opener Nick Compton weighed in on the conflict.

For all of the discuss at Bazball one factor is for certain the good sport of take a look at cricket won’t ever change. Batters will all the time must earn the best to attain runs. It’s fascinating to look at how the psyche of batsmen change when there’s tempo in an opposition bowling assault! #ENGvSA — Nick Compton (@thecompdog) August 19, 2022

The banter, which is prone to movement lengthy into the weekend, introduced the inventive aspect out of South African cricket followers: