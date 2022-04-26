“Be Alert, Some Trying Cheap Politics In Name Of Religion”: KCR

Okay Chandrasekhar Rao stated his authorities would deal with training and well being in an enormous manner

Hyderabad:

Telangana Chief Minister Okay Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday stated folks ought to be vigilant in opposition to “cheap politics” being performed within the identify of faith or caste, as progress could be harm if the ambiance of concord is spoilt.

“You (the people) all need to be alert. Some in the name of religion, some in the name of caste are attempting cheap politics. The great India treats all religions and castes equally. If this atmosphere of harmony is spoilt, we will be nowhere. We will be in danger if that cancer (of communalism) strikes us,” he stated.

“You are reading about many issues in newspapers…13 crore Indians are working in foreign countries. If those governments (in foreign countries) send all of them back home, who will give them jobs and who will take care of them?” Mr Rao stated.

The Chief Minister was addressing a public assembly after laying basis stones for 3 “AIIMS-like” multi super-specialty hospitals at completely different locations within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

Observing that Hyderabad has emerged as a vaccine hub on the earth, apart from attracting international investments on a big scale, he requested whether or not any such investments would come to Hyderabad if there are legislation and order points or strife within the identify of faith or caste within the metropolis.

One could get short-term delight (over points like faith or caste), a everlasting injury could be induced to the state’s pursuits, he added. Therefore, such narrow-minded tendencies shouldn’t be allowed in Telangana, Mr Rao stated.

Talking concerning the progress achieved in Telangana, he stated the state is forward of larger states like Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Gujarat in per capita earnings.

Saying that Telangana, born simply seven years in the past, has achieved speedy progress and improvement in energy and numerous different sectors, he stated farmers are taking on protests even in Gujarat, the house state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr Rao stated his authorities would deal with training and well being in an enormous manner.