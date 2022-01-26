Beauty queen’s husband ‘killed by teen’

An ex-Miss America contestant says she is “overwhelmed” after her husband was allegedly shot useless by a teen in entrance of their toddler.

The husband of a former Miss Mississippi was shot useless in entrance of their toddler son on Saturday, she has revealed.

The Sun stories that ex-Miss America contestant Christine Kozlowski mentioned in a Facebook publish that 37-year-old Thomas Hand Jr was shot useless by a young person as two-year-old Roman watched on.

Jeremiah Walker, 17, has since been arrested.

Police and medics responded to the scene on Texas Street in Montgomery, Alabama, at round 4.30pm on Saturday afternoon after stories of an individual shot.

They discovered Hand who had suffered a deadly gunshot wound and he was pronounced useless on the scene.

Ms Kozlowski, who was Miss Mississippi in 2008, confirmed her husband’s demise in a heartbreaking Facebook publish.

“Thank you for all of the thoughts and prayers during this time of the passing of my husband Tommy Hand,” she wrote.

“I feel the love and support from everyone and just wanted to let everyone know that indeed Tommy was shot and killed last night on Texas Street in Montgomery AL.

“I appreciate and welcome all of the messages, I’m just overwhelmed with all the questions and retelling of the details of what happened.

“I will at a later date release more information to explain everything to everyone.”

Only two days earlier than Hand’s demise, the couple had revealed in one other Facebook publish that Ms Kozlowski is pregnant with their second baby.

“The next Baby Hand Coming August 2022. Rest up baby boy, Mum is going to need your help,’ she wrote in a Facebook message to her son.

On the same day, Hand had posted a loving tribute to his wife on their sixth anniversary.

The couple married in 2016.

“Beauty, smarts, caring about others, being an incredible mother, wife, and the list could go on and on,” the younger dad wrote.

“I never post much but wanted you to know today makes 6 years, happy anniversary Christine I love you very much, I can’t wait to meet our next baby this summer which is why I didn’t purchase you anything as I have already given you a gift.”

Ms Kozlowski’s sister has established a GoFundMe page to assist in elevating the couple’s son and unborn child.

It had raised greater than $US26,000 by Wednesday morning.

Walker is charged with capital homicide for Hand’s taking pictures and is being held in Montgomery County Detention Centre.

Authorities mentioned the secondary crime wanted to cost a suspect with capital homicide was taking pictures the sufferer within the presence of a kid below the age of 14.

Police haven’t but revealed a motive.

The taking pictures stays below investigation.

This article initially appeared in The Sun and is republished right here with permission