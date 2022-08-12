Belgium received over 200 terrorist and extremist threats last year

Belgium acquired 218 terrorist and extremist threats final 12 months, based on the annual assessment of the nation’s coordinating physique for menace evaluation (OCAM), revealed Thursday.

According to the report, in 2021 the general menace degree remained on common at medium all year long. Just over 50 p.c of threats had been rated as low-level, and one-third as medium-level.

One was deemed very severe and imminent. It associated to an armed far-right extremist former navy man, Jürgen Conings, who in May and June of final 12 months, made threats towards Belgian politicians and towards virologist Marc Van Ranst.

OCAM operates underneath the Ministries of Justice and the Interior, and works alongside Belgium’s National Crisis Center and the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the report, one-third of the threats had been based mostly on jihadist ideology, and one in 10 had been right-wing extremist threats.

Social networks and textual content messaging purposes stay the popular technique of issuing threats.

The majority of menace studies involved a “lone actor” – somebody having no structural hyperlink with terrorist or extremist teams.

It is the primary time OCAM has disclosed the variety of threats reported in Belgium in a 12 months. A spokesperson mentioned the variety of studies has been secure on common over the past three years.