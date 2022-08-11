Bentley will showcase 103 cars at Monterey Car Week to mark 103rd anniversary

To begin the Monterey Car Week, a rally of Bentleys will journey to the peninsula starting its journey from Los Angeles on August 16.

Bentley Motors will return to the Monterey Car Week with a showcase of 103 of its automobiles to mark the model’s 103rd anniversary on the motor present. The occasion can even see the worldwide reveal of the Bentley Mulliner Batur – an unique, handcrafted, coachbuilt automobile which is because of be unveiled at Bentley’s famend Signature Party for a number of of its visitors on August 20.

Other automobiles that can be part of the Mulliner Batur on the Monterey Car Week embody the Blower Car Zero, the primary automobile within the firm’s Continuation Series, the Bacalar and examples of Mulliner variations of the Continental GT, Continental GTC and Flying Spur. Another of the Mulliner masterpiece to be showcased on the occasion consists of Bentayga EWB Mulliner Gallery – a one-off automobile that can make its debut at The Quail – a Motorsports Gathering to be held on August 19.

(Also learn | Hand-crafted Bentley Bacalar exclusive series nears completion)

To begin the Monterey Car Week, a rally of Bentleys will journey to the peninsula starting its journey from Los Angeles on August 16. A fleet of 30 Bentleys will journey as much as the Pacific Coast Highway with an in a single day cease alongside the way in which. The rally will arrive at Laguna Seca on August 18, proper in time for a observe parade led by Bentley’s Chairman and Chief Executive, Adrian Hallmark, who can be driving the Blower Car Zero.

Post this, Bentley will begin its year-long celebration of subsequent 12 months’s 24 Hours of Le Mans centenary with the 2003 Speed 8 that can take to the circuit for demonstration laps. This would be the first time a Speed 8 has run at excessive pace within the US since Sebring 2003.

Apart from these showcases and occasions, a devoted Mulliner commissioning space on the Home of Bentley will enable clients to create bespoke orders for his or her subsequent Bentley.

First Published Date: