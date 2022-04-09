Bhumi Pednekar is an absolute dream in bralette and embroidered mirror work lehenga by designer Abhinav Mishra : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Bhumi Pednekar is an enormous fan of the basic silhouettes. She advocates for impartial colors. Bhumi not too long ago shared photographs with the caption, ‘correct patola.’

Bhumi Pednekar is an absolute dream in bralette and embroidered mirror work lehenga by designer Abhinav Mishra

Bhumi turned to her Instagram account to share a collection of images of herself wearing ethnic garb. She was dressed to the nines in a beautiful lehenga choli by famend designer Abhinav Mishra. Bhumi’s shirt has a seductive sample with pleated particulars. It was worn with a flowing, all-embellished skirt that was eye-catching. Her skirt was closely embellished with silver mirror work.

Bhumi accomplished her look with a golden bracelet, a press release ring, and a white stone studded choker from Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas’ cabinets. Bhumi’s prolonged tresses had been parted within the centre and open in wavy curls. Nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-coated eyelashes, black kohl, contoured cheekbones, and a shade of nude lipstick adorned Bhumi’s face. Sonam Kapoor’s sister and stylist Rhea Kapoor curated Bhumi’s look . She captioned her photos, “Proper patola.”

On the work entrance, Bhumi Pednekar continues to be busy garnering rave critiques for her most up-to-date movie, Badhaai Do, by which she co-starred with Rajkummar Rao. Bhumi will subsequent be seen in Bheed, which shall be her second collaboration with Rajkummar Rao following Badhaai Do. Her subsequent tasks embrace Raksha Bandhan, Bhakshak, and Govinda Mera Naam.

SUMMARY OF LOOK DETAILS:

ACTOR: Bhumi Pednekar

OUTFIT: Abhinav Mishra

STYLIST: Rhea Kapoor

MAKE-UP: Arti Nayar

HAIR-STYLIST : Hiral Bhatia

JEWELLERY: Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas

