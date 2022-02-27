Bhuvan Bam hilariously dubs Bollywood celebrities at Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s party : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been portray the city purple with their romance. The couple who was courting for nearly 4 years lastly tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Khandala. Post their intimate marriage, the couple threw a celebration for his or her trade associates. From the glimpses of the social gathering which have been going viral, it’s clearly evident that it was a star-studded affair.

The social gathering came about final Thursday evening on the house of Farhan’s Excel Entertainment co-founder Ritesh Sidhwani. During the bash, Deepika Padukone, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, Kareena and Karisma Kapoor with finest associates Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor with their households and plenty of different celebrities have been noticed.

Now, Bhuvan Bham who is understood for his creation of turning the best video into hilarious content material has used his expertise in Farhan and Shibani’s social gathering video as properly. In the video, the actor has carried out a hilarious voiceover on the clips from the marriage which can make anybody go ROFL. Sharing the video, Bhuvan Bam wrote, “This is what really happened at Farhan Akhtar’s wedding party. Tag your friends???? #BBDubs”

