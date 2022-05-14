Biden congratulates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on being elected UAE president

US President Joe Biden congratulated Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on being elected Saturday because the UAE’s president following his brother’s demise.

“I congratulate my long-time friend Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as President of the United Arab Emirates,” Biden mentioned in a press release, including that he seemed ahead to working with the chief “to further strengthen the bonds between our countries and peoples.”

US Vice President Kamala Harris will journey to the UAE on Monday to steer a presidential delegation “and offer condolences on behalf of the Biden-Harris administration and the American people” on the demise of the earlier president, Sheikh Khalifa, her workplace mentioned in a press release Saturday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In Abu Dhabi, Harris will meet with Sheikh Mohamed and “underscore the strength of the partnership between our countries and our desire to further deepen our ties in the coming months and years,” the assertion mentioned.

The UAE’s Federal Supreme Council elected Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan because the President of the UAE earlier on Saturday.

It makes 61-year-old Sheikh Mohamed the third President of the UAE.

Read extra:

Late UAE president laid to rest in Abu Dhabi cemetery

UAE leaders congratulate Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed as new president

‘His legacy will live on,’ world leaders pay tribute to UAE’s Sheikh Khalifa