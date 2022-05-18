Biden on US shooting: ‘White supremacy will not have the last word’

US President Joe Biden and his spouse Jill paid their respects to the victims of the US’ newest mass taking pictures in Buffalo, New York State.

Their first cease was at a makeshift memorial outdoors the grocery store the place the assault passed off.

A gunman opened hearth on Saturday killing 10 folks in what’s believed to have been a racially motivated hate crime.

In a speech at a close-by neighborhood centre, Biden referred to as for stricter gun legal guidelines and urged Americans to reject racism and embrace the nation’s range.

“Jill and I bring you this message from deep in our nation’s soul,” Biden mentioned. “In America, evil will not win, I promise you. Hate will not prevail, and white supremacy will not have the last word.”

The president went on to say that the 18-year-old suspect, who had recognized himself as a fascist and white nationalist in a doc posted on-line, belonged to “a hateful minority”.