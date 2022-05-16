Biden sends US ground troops to Somalia

US President Joe Biden has authorised the redeployment of a number of hundred US troops into Somalia, two officers say, after Donald Trump ordered their withdrawal throughout his presidency.

Prior to Trump’s withdrawal, the United States had about 700 troops in Somalia centered on serving to native forces defeat the al-Shabab insurgency.

“President Biden has approved a request from the Secretary of Defense to re-establish a persistent US military presence in Somalia to enable a more effective fight against al-Shabab,” a senior administration official, talking on the situation of anonymity, stated.

“This is a repositioning of forces already in theatre who have travelled in and out of Somalia on an episodic basis since the previous administration made the decision to withdraw,” the official added.

Al-Shabab is in search of to topple the federal government and set up its personal rule in Somalia primarily based on its strict interpretation of Islamic regulation.

The group incessantly carries out bombings in Mogadishu and elsewhere as a part of its battle towards the Horn of Africa nation’s central authorities.

Somalia has endured battle and clan battles with no robust central authorities because the fall of dictator Mohamed Siad Barre in 1991.

The authorities has little management past the capital and the African Union contingent guards an Iraq-style “Green Zone”.

While the US didn’t have troops in Somalia since Trump ordered their withdrawal in December 2020, the army has sometimes carried out strikes within the nation and has had troops in close by international locations.