‘Big catch’: Senior Maoist leader ‘Kanchan Da’, 72, arrested in Assam

SILCHAR: Senior chief of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) and a member of its central committee, Arun Kumar Bhattacharjee, higher recognized by his nom de guerre ‘Kanchan Da’, was arrested in Assam’s Cachar district, a senior police officer stated on Monday.

Superintendent of police of Cachar district Ramandeep Kaur stated Bhattacharjee and an confederate had been arrested from a tea backyard beneath Udharbond police station in a joint operation and despatched to Guwajati.

Police officers stated that the Maoist central committee member was within the state in an effort to arrange a state-level Maoist workforce in Assam.

Ramandeep Kaur stated the search workforce was cut up into 5 teams to catch Bhattacharjee from the realm close to the tri-junction of districts Cachar, Dima Hasao of Assam and Tamenglong district of Manipur, the place he had been hiding alongside together with his associates.

“Kanchan Da has led Maoist organisations active in areas including Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra, Odisha. We have also arrested a close associate of his, identified as Akash Urang alias Rahul alias Kajal, who is a member of the Assam state organising committee of the CPI (Maoist),” Kaur stated.

“He was here to organise state party congress, recruit local cadres and purchase weapons here. We seized one laptop, a mobile phone, a huge amount of incriminating documents and ₹3.6 lakh cash from his possession,” Kaur added.

Guwahati police commissioner Harmeet Singh described Arun Kumar Bhattacharjee’s arrest as a “big catch”, in accordance with information company PTI.

“He is a big catch… We got information about his movements in December and he slipped through two-three operations earlier. But last evening, we were able to arrest him when he tried to hide in a tea garden,” Singh stated.

Singh confused that the hassle to arrange a community of Maoist cadres in Assam was at a “nascent stage” and people had been “nipped in the bud”.