Image Source : VOOT Bigg Boss 15, Jan 25 LIVE: Shamita therapeutic massage to Karan Kundrra leaves Tejasswi Prakash infuriated

The upcoming episode of the truth present Bigg Boss 15, will likely be excessive on drama. A dwell viewers may also enter the home and vote out one contestant from the present. During the duty, Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty acquired right into a heated struggle after Shamita offers Karan Kundrra a therapeutic massage and Tejasswi pulls her by her leg.