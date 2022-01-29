Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant locks lips with husband Ritesh as they gear up for grand finale | WATCH

Bigg Boss 15 is lastly going to witness its grand finale this weekend. It will probably be starry night time as a number of celebrities will be a part of host Salman Khan. Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Shehnaaz Gill, Shweta Tiwari, Urvashi Dholakia, Gautam Gulati and Gauahar Khan are few names who will probably be seen on the grand occasion. To add extra enjoyable and leisure to the present former contestant Rakhi Sawant will take part together with her husband Ritesh.

On Saturday (January 29), Rakhi and Ritesh have been snapped on the units of Bigg Boss 15. They each have been wearing matching outfits as they are going to be performing on the present’s finale. The couple posed for the paparazzi and Rakhi kissed Ritesh. She additionally known as him ‘Bollywood’s Rajinikanth.’ Check out a video right here:

Previously throughout an interplay with the paparazzi, Rakhi was seen telling Ritesh that he might want to make six-pack abs like Umar Riaz whereas he’s in India. Ritesh smiled and agreed together with her.

Also learn: Rakhi Sawant steps out with husband Ritesh, tells him ‘Umar Riaz jaise six packs chahiye’ | WATCH

For these unversed, Rakhi has been very ceaselessly seen getting into Bigg Boss home in varied seasons. However, on this season, she entered because the wild card contestant together with her husband Ritesh. The two made fairly a couple of headlines when stories of him being already married began doing rounds on social media. Rakhi had confessed within the present that they don’t seem to be legally married and simply took pheras in a resort room. Meanwhile, Ritesh had mentioned in an interview that he’s already in search of a divorce from his first spouse.

Also learn: Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant admits being legally unmarried, asks Ritesh for ‘marriage certificate’