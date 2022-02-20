Billionaire Elon Musk’s new Aussie girlfriend

Billionaire and Tesla boss Elon Musk is relationship a 29-year-old Australian actor, in keeping with reviews.

Billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk is reportedly relationship Aussie actor Natasha Bassett who is about to star in Baz Luhrmann’s newest movie.

The Sydney-born star was noticed leaving the 50-year-old Tesla and SpaceX boss’s non-public jet after it touched down in Los Angeles.

Her identification was revealed in Hollywood Life and a supply instructed the publication the pair have been in a “monogamous relationship”.

The actor is about to star in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic about Elvis, as The King’s first girlfriend Dixie Locke.

The movie set to be launched in June additionally options Austin Butler within the title function and Tom Hanks as his supervisor.

Bassett grew up in Sydney however moved to New York to attend drama college in 2019.

According to IMDB the actor made her debut within the TV film Dungoona, performed a task within the Coen Brothers’ movie Hail! Caesar and performed Britney Spears in a Lifetime film concerning the troubled singer.

The relationship comes after the tycoon cut up with Canadian singer Grimes, 33, after three years collectively and a 12 months after they welcomed their son.

Elon Musk is the world’s richest man with a internet price estimated at $325 billion.