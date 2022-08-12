BJP claims Mamata, after Partha, stopped picking calls of TMC’s Anubrata Mondal

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday took a swipe at West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for “deserting” her tainted occasion leaders once they wanted her probably the most. Trinamool Congress acquired a recent jolt on Thursday as occasion strongman Anubrata Mondal was arrested by CBI in a cattle smuggling case after he skipped summons for questioning not less than 10 occasions. He was produced in a particular courtroom which despatched him to 10-day CBI custody. (Also Read | Partha Chatterjee dialled Mamata 4 times after his arrest. She did not respond)

The arrest comes weeks after one other heavyweight TMC chief was picked up by the Enforcement Directorate in a faculty recruitment rip-off.

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya claimed that the Bengal chief minister stopped selecting the calls of Mondol and Chatterjee after the central investigative businesses circled on them. He mentioned it was a message to different TMC ministers, staff and bureaucrats “who colluded with her” that they too “will be abandoned.”

“Mamata Banerjee stopped picking Partha and Anubroto’s calls, just when they needed her the most. She deserted them when it got inconvenient,” Malviya posted on Twitter. “Message for other ministers, TMC workers and bureaucrats, who have colluded with her to loot, murder and rape – you too will be abandoned.”

While Trinamool was fast to take away Partha as minister, it got here in assist for Mondal, saying no motion will likely be taken in opposition to him now.

“The party doesn’t support any form of corruption or wrongdoing. We have zero tolerance for corruption. The party will take the appropriate decision (on Mondal) at the right time. An allegation against someone doesn’t prove him guilty,” senior leader and minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said.

“We have serious doubts about the functioning of the central agencies. We have seen that they are silent when it comes to taking action against BJP leaders against whom there are allegations of corruption,” she added.

Meanwhile, TMC has deliberate protests in opposition to the alleged misuse of central businesses.