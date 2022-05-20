Auto

BMW Reveals M 1000 RR 50 Years M Anniversary Edition

Photo of The Wall The Wall14 hours ago
0 2 minutes read


The particular version M 1000 RR will get extra normal equipment over the common mannequin and is completed in Sao Paulo Yellow.

By 

| Updated:

112  Views


The special edition M 1000 RR gets additional standard kit over the regular model

expand View Photos

The particular version M 1000 RR will get extra normal equipment over the common mannequin

BMW Motorrad has revealed a particular version of the M 1000 RR sportbike to commemorate 50 years of BMW M. The M 1000 RR or M RR for brief is BMW’s first M branded motorbike getting quite a few mechanical and beauty updates over its sister mannequin the S 1000 RR. BMW Motorrad has not made too many adjustments to the anniversary version – known as the M 1000 RR 50 Years M – with a lot of the mechanicals and design left untouched from the common M 1000 RR. Where the anniversary version does differentiate itself is the brand new paint shade and the elective M Competition bundle as normal.

 The greatest change to the particular version motorbike is that it will get plenty of the elective M Competition bundle from the usual M RR as normal match and is accessible in a brand new paint shade.

Also see: 2022 BMW F 850 GS And F 850 GS Adventure Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 12.50 Lakh

22n92nlo

The particular version is completed in a brand new paint shade and will get the M Competition pack as normal.

The M RR 50 Years M anniversary version is completed in Sao Paulo Yellow – a color that may strike individuals as acquainted as it is also provided on the M4 – with the M emblem is prominently emblazoned on the gasoline tank. The normal match M Competition pack in the meantime provides in bits reminiscent of a number of carbon fibre styling parts, M GPS Lap Timer set off software program, rear seat cowl and passenger equipment, a lighter anodised aluminium swingarm, low friction M Endurance chain, billet aluminium engine protectors and folding brake and clutch ranges.

Also see: BMW M 1000 RR: Top 5 Highlights

Mechanically the bike stays unchanged from earlier than. Power comes from the acquainted 999cc, liquid-cooled four-cylinder engine creating 209 bhp at 14,500 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 11,000 rpm.

0 Comments

The normal M 1000 RR is at the moment one of the crucial costly bikes you will get in India with an ex-showroom value of Rs 42 lakhs. The M Competition pack provides an extra Rs 3 lakh to the worth as per BMW Motorrad’s configurator.

For the newest auto news and reviews, observe carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.





Source link

Tags
Photo of The Wall The Wall14 hours ago
0 2 minutes read
Photo of The Wall

The Wall

Back to top button