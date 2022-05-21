Boeing Starliner capsule docks at ISS to compete with SpaceX

It is a second time fortunate for Boeing as their astronaut capsule, Starliner, efficiently made it to the International Space Station, or ISS, for the primary time on Friday.

The first time the US producer tried to ship Starliner up into house, it ended up nowhere close to the house station and as a substitute wound up within the unsuitable orbit.

Despite solely containing a check dummy, the overhauled spacecraft made it to the right spot 25 hours after the preliminary launch on Thursday.

The launch and rendezvous went easily, regardless of a shaky begin with a pair of thrusters failing throughout liftoff.

This newest private-company-funded house run achieves NASA’s hopes of getting crew capsules from competing US firms flying to the house station.

Boeing hopes to rival Elon Musk’s SpaceX which has already ferried 18 astronauts to the house station over the previous three years, together with the primary African American girl to be a part of an ISS crew Jessica Watkins, in addition to vacationers.