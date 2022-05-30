Bomb hits Russian-occupied Ukraine city of Melitopol: Russian, Ukraine officials

A automotive bomb exploded within the Russia-controlled Ukrainian metropolis of Melitopol metropolis on Monday, injuring a number of individuals in what Russia’s Investigative Committee and a Ukrainian official stated might have been the work of Ukrainians against Russia.

“On 30 May 2022, an explosion reportedly took place in the centre of Melitopol near a residential building at the time of distribution of humanitarian aid, which was organized by Ukrainian saboteurs,” the Russian investigative committee stated on its web site.

According to preliminary info, three individuals had been injured because of this, the committee added.

Melitopol’s exiled mayor Ivan Fedorov additionally reported the explosion in separate assertion, including that it occurred close to a constructing that belongs to the top of Russia-appointed administration.

He stated it was doable that the explosion was the work of native resistance as the town’s inhabitants continued to protest towards the occupation.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier on Monday condemned the explosion, saying assaults towards civilian infrastructure in Russia-occupied areas of Ukraine had been “outrageous”.

