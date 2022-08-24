Boris Johnson unveils extra £54M in military aid for Ukraine in surprise Kyiv trip

LONDON — The U.Okay. will ship an additional £54 million in navy help to Ukraine, outgoing British prime minister Boris Johnson pledged throughout a flash journey to Kyiv.

Johnson met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy within the nation’s capital Wednesday, as Ukraine marked the thirty first anniversary of its independence from the Soviet Union. The day additionally marks six months for the reason that second invasion of Ukrainian territory by Russia.

The U.Okay. prime minister, who has been ousted by his personal get together and is because of depart workplace subsequent month, took benefit of his third go to to the nation to announce a brand new £54-million bundle of navy assist, which pays for two,000 drones — together with 850 hand-launched Black Hornet micro-drones — in addition to anti-tank loitering munitions requested by the Ukrainian armed forces.

“Today’s package of support will give the brave and resilient Ukrainian armed forces another boost in capability, allowing them to continue to push back Russian forces and fight for their freedom,” Johnson stated.

The two leaders mentioned the challenges Ukraine will face this winter, and the U.Okay. premier restated Britain’s “unwavering support” forward of his deliberate resignation on September 6, in response to a readout from Downing Street.