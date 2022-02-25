Boy, 4, Who Fell Into Borewell In Madhya Pradesh Dies After Being Rescued

According to villagers, the boy fell into the borewell round 10 am (Representational)

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh):

A four-year-old boy who fell right into a borewell in Madhya Pradesh’s Umaria district died on Friday after the 16-hour rescue operation.

The four-year-old boy Gaurav Dubey, fell right into a borewell in Badchhad of Umaria district on Thursday. After the rescue mission which lasted until 4 am within the morning on Friday, Gaurav was introduced out of the borewell and brought to the Barhi Community Health Centre in Katni district the place Dr Rajamani Patel declared him useless.

The physician said the reason for dying was drowning.

Collector of Umaria, Sanjeev Srivastava tweeted, “The boy Gaurav was taken out of the borewell after the rescue operation which lasted till 4 am on Friday morning in village Badchhad, but unfortunately the child has died. The body was handed over to the relatives after post-mortem. The district administration and the entire rescue team have paid tributes to the child.”

