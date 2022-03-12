Boyband singer battling tumour left in wheelchair

A British boyband member, whose most cancers is tragically stated to be inoperable, is now utilizing a wheelchair as he continues remedy.

Tom Parker is now utilizing a wheelchair after remedy for his inoperable mind tumour has left him too weak to face.

The Wanted singer, 33, was proven sitting within the chair on his bandmate Max George’s Instagram account, The Sun stories.

Tom appeared cool as he flashed a peace signal and rocked a beige beanie hat whereas sat in his new wheels.

Max performed Justin Timberlake’s ‘SexyBack’ over the story, which he captioned: “I mean … come on” adopted by a coronary heart eye emoji.

Max has been taking care of his good friend, who he has known as a ‘warrior’, whereas they’re on tour collectively.

He instagrammed because the pair shared a mattress final night time.

“Tom is just on his ninth meal of the day,” Max stated as Tom laughed whereas tucking into hen and salad.

He additionally gave a message to Tom’s spouse Kelsey, saying: “Just so you know Kels, the chips don’t get touched.”

Earlier this week, Tom appeared with bandmates Jay McGuinness, Siva Kaneswaran, Nathan Sykes and Max on stage for his or her hit ‘Glad You Came’ on the Bournemouth International Centre down on the UK’s south coast.

He missed the beginning of the group’s Most Wanted best hits tour final week to bear pioneering remedy on his mind most cancers in Spain.

But days later he made it to the present, nodding and smiling as his bandmates carried out beside him.

At the top of the monitor, the group shouted “give it up for Tom Parker,” which was met with cheers and rapturous applause.

After the present, the group tweeted: “Like the king that he is! The f**king legend that is @TomParker Bournemouth, that was so special!!!!”

One fan wrote: “Thomas Parker you have my whole entire heart I love you so much @TomParker.”

This article initially appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission