Braves top prospect Vaughn Grissom belts a homer in first MLB at-bat

Vaughn Grissom is aware of how one can make a primary impression.

Grissom — Atlanta’s prime prospect — made his MLB debut Wednesday and promptly launched a two-run house run for his first main league hit within the Braves’ 8-4 win over the Red Sox.

Grissom, 21, later added a line drive single within the ninth inning for his second profession base knock, rounding out a stellar 2-for-4 debut.

Grissom was summoned from Double-A Mississippi after beginning second baseman Orlando Arcia strained his left hamstring Tuesday night time and was positioned on the 10-day injured record.

Braves prospect Vaughn Grissom hits a house run in his first MLB at-bat on Wednesday. USA TODAY Sports

Grissom has hit .324 with an .899 OPS in Atlanta’s minor league system this yr, together with a .363 mark in 22 video games on the Double-A stage.

Atlanta’s Opening Day beginning second baseman, Ozzie Albies, has been out since early July with a fractured left foot.