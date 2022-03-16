Bravo to teenagers to whom minister has no duty of care

It is unsurprising this federal authorities contested the thought it has an obligation of care to something. Tony Doyle, Fairy Meadow Je suis Anjali Sharma. Barry Sexton, Primbee PM wants to focus on insurance policies, not private assaults Morrison tells us self-improvement is untrustworthy (“Morrison makes things personal”, March 16). He says we should always vote for him as a result of he’s unchanged – similar weight, similar fits, similar glasses. What an ideal reflection of the Coalition’s election mantra: “More of the same.” Edson Pike, Church Point When any middle-aged man loses weight, he improves his coronary heart well being, blood strain and longevity. When our PM chooses to disgrace Anthony Albanese, he once more reveals that he’s tone-deaf. Let him proceed to eat his “Italian cake”, however performing some variation of fat-shaming (slim-shaming?) will not be OK. Lorraine Hickey, Green Point

Can I congratulate Mr Albanese on his “shape shift”. I can relate to it. Over two years, I shifted my form by dropping 36 kilograms – for well being causes. It doesn’t matter why somebody loses weight, the self-discipline wanted to do it’s nice. Vivienne Potter, Gowrie (ACT) It is time Scott Morrison focused on insurance policies and never private assaults on Anthony Albanese. With an election a few months away, it’s much more essential to know what the longer term holds for us than the burden lack of his opposition. Robyn Lewis, Raglan Scott Morrison is admittedly scraping the underside of the barrel together with his criticism of Anthony Albanese’s change in private look. To criticise an individual for enhancing their well being and look is inane and silly, with nothing to do with the insurance policies of the Labor Party. Perhaps it’s a pity that Morrison will not be altering his look as many citizens are bored with the identical previous face and physique showing within the posed photograph ops in a pitiful try to enhance his standing. Glynn Stiller, Bowral When our children had been studying methods to play soccer, they had been taught to play the ball, not the person – as a result of that’s the way in which to win. It’s about time our legislators did likewise. Childish, private assaults are unwarranted and pointless. Roll on the election so all this sniping is behind us. But till then, the politicians ought to be conscious that a few of us are nonetheless hoping for a high-minded, policy-driven marketing campaign. Marietta Hopkins, Woolooware It demonstrates a hell of much more energy, resilience and dedication to go on a well being kick than to mock one. Robyn Bernstein, Annandale

Scott Morrison appears to take pleasure in throwing his weight round. He’s now suggesting that Anthony Albanese can’t be trusted as a result of he determined to get match. I hope all you gymnasium junkies are taking discover. Graham Lum, North Rocks Noble act within the face of tyranny The self-sacrificing braveness of Marina Ovsyannikova (″⁣Producer detained after TV war protest″⁣, March 16) protesting in opposition to the Ukraine battle in entrance of Russian TV information has the identical iconic standing as the person who stood defiantly in opposition to Communist tanks in Tiananmen Square. The West ought to rally to her safety as a consultant of the indomitable spirit of freedom and the the Aristocracy of particular person braveness within the face of tyranny. William Lloyd, Denistone Things might get dire for Russian state tv producer Marina Ovsyannikova. Can our immigration minister supply her and her household secure haven? More efficient than sanctions. John Swanton, Coogee Why don’t they only cease combating and go dwelling? What are the Russian troopers ready for? Why can’t they do this? They could be heroes to indicate bravery as Marina Ovsyannikova did. Ukraine can then start restoration and the entire world can breathe a sigh of aid. Ray Higgs, Ferntree Gully (Vic)

Led a merry dance The article “Don’t splash cash in federal budget, business warns as rents spike” (March 16) confirms additional that four-year fastened time period federal authorities ought to be enacted. The present authorities is “playing” with the voters of their manipulation of the timing of the election, whereas the RBA and different establishments have to attend for his or her dance card to be crammed earlier than making the very best monetary and enterprise plans to assist the nation. Stephen Wilson, Kangaroo Valley Keep gas excise Chris Uhlmann is correct (“Market meddling comes at a price”, March 16). The Morrison authorities have to be tempted to chop excise to ease ache for motorists, particularly forward of the election. It is uncertain whether or not voters will change their votes ought to electoral ways prevail over fiscal duty. The federal funds has been hammered by the generosity of JobSeeker, JobKeeper, administration of COVID and the floods. Add to this the additional funds wanted for healthcare, aged care, NDIS and the now apparent want to extend defence spending, that is no time to chop excise.

Apart from the US, Australia has the bottom petrol price within the OECD. The ban on Russian oil is the only real explanation for our present larger costs, which at the moment are just like these in Europe. The larger petrol value could possibly be seen as our small contribution to an effort to avoid wasting Ukraine from the assassin Putin and in addition as an extra “benefit” of pushing house owners of “gas-guzzling” SUVs and twin-cabs, to downsize to extra economical automobiles. John Kempler, Rose Bay Unexpected stresses

I’m unsure that in my 20 years as a main faculty principal I had a lot hassle in managing expectations of a number of stakeholders (Letters, March 16), however as for worrying conditions, I can cite a number of. Consider the demise of a kid within the playground, struggling private bodily assaults, assembly the wants of kids with power diseases or accidents during which a medically untrained particular person is confronted with a severe diabetic hypo or a choking bronchial asthma assault. The better of luck to these charged with revising practices for the nationwide educating pressure. A way of dealing with the weird and the stress-ridden unpredictables would appear minimal {qualifications} for planners and trainers.

Trevor Somerville, Illawong Granite lower than grand That grand previous girl, the Sydney Harbour Bridge, is 90 on Saturday. How unhappy that her 4 outstanding options have been uncared for. John Bradfield, chief engineer behind the bridge’s building, could be dismayed on the discoloration of the granite pylons. He known as them the “Acropolis of Sydney”. Years of neglect, air pollution and fireworks have robbed the granite of its vitality, in locations rendering the stone a uninteresting yellowing hue. I’ve spent a number of years researching the granite employees and their households from my a part of the world, the north-east of Scotland, taken to Australia within the Twenties to organize the stone on the quarry at Moruya. In 2018, at Moruya, when Engineers Australia recognised the granite quarry as a website of historic significance, I described how in Aberdeen, my dwelling city, Marischal College had been freshly cleaned and the granite reworked and revitalised. I spoke with Andrew Constance, then Minister of Transport and Roads. I obtained for him the small print of the person who supervised the Aberdeen undertaking, to study she is a Sydneysider, now again in Sydney. Nothing was executed. Having an iconic bridge within the coronary heart of Sydney is one factor; making certain it appears its greatest is one other. Bill Glennie, Keltie (Scotland) Brolly unhealthy luck You have a superb technique with umbrella administration, Meena Evers (“Well, hello brolly: my closeted umbrella”, March 16), in contrast to me, as I’ve been un-brella’d steadily as a consequence of its demise, amnesiac placement or being loaned to by no means return. One stormy moist morning, umbrella-less, I ran to the newsagent and purchased an umbrella for $15. I excitedly stepped out into the downpour, the place a wild gust of wind upended the brittle brolly, which flew from my hand, a number of ribs damaged. Was this a report for the shortest umbrella possession? Manbir Singh Kohli, Pemulwuy

Too sluggish to study I’ve returned many occasions to replicate on the Cathy Wilcox picture in yesterday’s Herald (Letters, March 16). Stark, blunt, insightful, provocative. The Glock may simply get replaced by a musket. As a nation we have now learnt so little concerning the Indigenous custodians of our nice land. The occasions surrounding this tragedy within the Northern Territory now take us even farther from their belief and from their understanding of what we try to do to foster unity and reconciliation. Shane Hogan, Riverview Training wheels Congratulations to the trainees on the Herald (Letters, March 16). Please advise them to not depend on spellcheck. I couldn’t “bare” it. Claire Edmonds, Floraville Congratulations to the 5 new cadet journalists getting into their careers. My solely concern is that they’re educated in the usage of the apostrophes. The right use brightens my day, the inaccurate use suggests darkish days forward. Terry Charleston, Cootamundra

With all the recommendation supplied to the trainees about conjunctions and the like, it wouldn’t shock me if they’re reconsidering their profession. Stephen Driscoll, Castle Hill All at sea over subs The newest UAP commercial within the Herald claims that they’d purchase new submarines instantly. I couldn’t see any on Gumtree, so may Mr Palmer inform us the place he would get them? Judith Campbell, Drummoyne Clive goes to supply us with the submarines we (ahem) must preserve us secure. I’ll vote for him now! Just to see how effectively his assaults on the submarine bases of the world to seize the required fast pressure work out. Somehow, I doubt he has absolutely thought by his acquisition technique.

Robert Hosking, Paddington The digital view

Online remark from one of many tales that attracted probably the most reader suggestions yesterday on smh.com.au

Charged up: Labor favours marginal seats in community battery pitch

From Ann Bolton: ″⁣At least Labor will do one thing to learn

the setting.″⁣