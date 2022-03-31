Breakaway region’s plans for referendum on joining Russia slammed

Georgia has mentioned that proposals for a breakaway southern area to affix Russia are “unacceptable” and “illegitimate”.

Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani has condemned discussions about holding a referendum in South Ossetia, which was on the centre of the twelve-day Russo-Georgian battle in 2008.

Anatoli Bibilov, the chief of the separatist area, has indicated that he wished to organise a referendum on changing into a part of Russia.

“It is unacceptable to talk about a referendum when this territory is occupied by Russia,” Zalkaliani mentioned on Thursday.

Beka Davituliani, an MP from the ruling Georgian Dream occasion, mentioned South Ossetia’s plans amounted to a provocation.

Bibilov had steered {that a} referendum might happen after the subsequent presidential election within the area on April 10.

“I believe that joining with Russia is our strategic goal. Our path. Our people’s longing,” he acknowledged.

Russia recognised the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia after the 2008 battle however Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov mentioned Russia had taken no “legal measures” on accession.

“However, we are talking about the people of South Ossetia expressing their opinion, and we treat it with respect,” Peskov mentioned on Thursday.

The deliberate referendum was introduced one month after the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Moscow has additionally recognised the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk, two pro-Russian separatist territories in Ukraine’s Donbas area whose leaders wish to develop into a part of Russia.

South Ossetian authorities say they’ve troopers males to struggle alongside the Russians in Ukraine.