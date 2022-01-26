BREXIT: How many Britons in Spain have a TIE residency card in 2022?

How many?

A 12 months and a half since Spanish authorities began to situation non-EU TIE residency playing cards to Britons residing in Spain, 180,000 UK nationals have utilized and acquired this doc.

That’s in line with a report printed on January twenty fourth by the Specialised Committee on Citizens’ Rights, established underneath the Withdrawal Agreement between the UK and the European Union (EU).

According to their information, the 180,000 determine implies that lower than half of Spain’s British resident inhabitants have the brand new biometric card, as they estimate there could possibly be as many as 430,000 UK nationals residing in Spain.

Fewer making use of lately

Last summer season, the UK Embassy in Madrid reported how “at the beginning of June (2021) more than 150,000 UK Nationals had applied for their Withdrawal Agreement TIE”, which represented a jump of around 100,000 new cards over the previous five months.

The fee of Britons making use of for this new residency doc has slowed down over the previous half a 12 months, with solely 30,000 new TIE playing cards issued from June to December 2021.

TIE in a nutshell

The TIE (Tarjeta de Identidad de Extranjero) is a credit score card-sized biometric ID card for international residents in Spain from exterior of the EU, which might both be legitimate for 5 years (temporal) or ten (permanente) relying on the size of residence in Spain.

Spain points two several types of TIEs to British candidates, which look virtually the identical apart from some totally different wording.

One is for Brits who have been residents earlier than Brexit got here into power in 2021 and are due to this fact protected underneath the Withdrawal Agreement, and one other for Britons who’ve efficiently utilized for residency post-Brexit, which is tougher total because it’s depending on monetary sources, work or different necessities.

As issues stand, it’s not obligatory for British residents who’ve the previous inexperienced residency certificates to alternate it for a TIE card, though UK and Spanish authorities strongly encourage Britons to do so as it should assist with border crossings and different official issues.

Conclusions from newest figures

Firstly, there’s the estimated variety of British residents in Spain – 430,000 – which is greater than the final estimate by Spain’s Ministry of Inclusion in July 2021, as they put the overall at 400,000.

However, that is most likely defined by the truth that the 430,000 estimate additionally consists of different third-country nationals residing in Spain with their British relations, as they’re additionally affected by Brexit and must consolidate their residency standing in Spain.

Secondly, there’s the steep drop in new TIE playing cards issued to Brits during the last six months: 30,000 within the second half of 2021 in comparison with 100,000 within the first half.

Less than half of Brits in Spain – 180,000 out of 400,000 – have a TIE, and nearly all of the remaining 220,000 that don’t have it are seemingly long-term residents with the inexperienced residency certificates who don’t wish to alternate their previous paper ID for the brand new biometric card (we assume this as since July sixth 2020, all new British residents in Spain get a TIE).

It’s not obligatory for these pre-Brexit residents to alternate, and though the TIE card is a extra sturdy, versatile and trendy photograph ID, many seem to stay unconvinced about getting it.

One of the explanations talked about by Britons on boards is that many of the previous inexperienced certificates don’t have an expiry date and due to this fact don’t must be renewed, whereas TIEs do must be up to date.

And lastly, there’s a distinction of seven,200 between the variety of TIE functions acquired and people concluded, as printed by the UK’s Specialised Committee on Citizens’ Rights. This doesn’t essentially imply that 7,200 TIE functions have been rejected because the determine also can embody functions that have been withdrawn, incomplete or void in different methods.

In October 2021, the overall variety of refused TIE applications from Britons was 2,400.

The UK’s Specialised Committee on Citizens’ Rights screens the implementation and software of residents’ rights, defending UK nationals within the EU and EU residents within the UK, together with their relations. Their newest figures have been printed by the European Commission.

