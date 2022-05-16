Bride and her friends dance to Kajra Mohabbat Wala in viral video. Watch

In many ceremonies throughout an enormous fats Indian marriage ceremony, there are dance performances. And what makes sure dance performances just a little extra particular than the others, is when the bride and/or groom participate in it themselves. Just like this one video that has gone viral on Instagram that exhibits a beautiful bride who dances along with her closest pals throughout her marriage ceremony festivities.

The video exhibits the bride and her pals wearing attires of yellow and orange shades, wanting radiant as they joyfully carry out a dance routine collectively. The tune that performs within the background whereas they interact in doing so, is the evergreen tune Kajra Mohabbat Wala by singers Asha Bhosle and Shamshad Begum. It was featured within the 1968 film Kismat.

The video was shared on Instagram by the lady who choreographed this dance efficiency, named Divya who is predicated in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. She has over 67,500 followers on Instagram and posts dance movies recurrently. This explicit video is from the Sangeet ceremony of this bride. The caption contains hashtags like #marriage ceremony, #sangeetdance, #sangeet and #destinationwedding.

Watch the video proper right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram on April 13 and since, has garnered a number of feedback from individuals who could not cease admiring the stunning efficiency by the bride and her squad. It has additionally acquired greater than 1.1 million views on it thus far.

An Instagram person wrote, “Such a graceful performance. Very nice.” Many others inquired in regards to the outfits and commented with emojis of fireside or clapping arms.

What are your ideas on this dance video?