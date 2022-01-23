A British nationwide held in Iran for four-and-a-half-years on spying prices vehemently denied by supporters is starting a starvation strike to protest his scenario and lack of stress to safe his launch, his household introduced on Saturday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Anoosheh Ashoori, 67, who holds British and Iranian passports, is one among over a dozen overseas nationals detained in Iran who activists argue are held as hostages in a bid to extract concessions from the West.

He was arrested throughout a go to to Iran in August 2017 after which jailed for 10 years on prices of spying, an accusation rubbished by his household.

Ashoori will start the starvation strike on Sunday in Tehran’s Evin jail the place he’s held, his daughter Elika Ashoori introduced in a video shared on social media channels.

“Needless to say we are extremely concerned for his physical health as he approaches his 68th birthday,” she mentioned.

But she mentioned her father would start the starvation strike “in the hope of bringing global attention to the plight of these individuals held by Iran”.

He was taking the motion having didn’t see “any progress” in British efforts to result in his launch and “no sign the welfare of hostages held by Iran is a priority of the US, European and UK governments”, she mentioned.

Ashoori is happening starvation strike after the same transfer in December by Frenchman Benjamin Briere who has been jailed in Iran for over a year-and-a-half on spying prices.

Briere, 36, who was arrested in May 2020 whereas travelling, went on trial on Thursday severely weakened by the starvation strike, his legal professionals mentioned. A verdict in his case is predicted within the coming days.

Campaigners and households of these held worry the difficulty of detainees is being forgotten by the West as powers search to barter a revival of the 2015 deal on the Iranian nuclear programme in Vienna.

Elika Ashoori mentioned her father’s motion was in “full solidarity” with a starvation strike begun in Vienna by Barry Rosen, a former US diplomat and veteran of the 444 day hostage siege of the US embassy in Tehran from 1979-1981.

Rosen, 77, who’s on day 4 of his starvation strike, has mentioned he began the strike to demand the discharge of all of the overseas “hostages”, insisting “they are human beings, not bargaining chips”.

He has since been joined in Vienna on the starvation strike by Nizar Zakka, a Lebanese nationwide and US resident who was held in Iran on spying prices from 2015-2019.

Read extra:

Iran needs to stop interfering in Arab affairs: Jordan’s FM

Iran says decision time for US in nuclear talks

Iran detects new ‘realism’ from west in nuclear talks