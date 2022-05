Britney Spears says that she had a miscarriage

toggle caption Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Britney Spears and her fiancé Sam Asghari have introduced that the singer had a miscarriage.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” the 2 wrote in a joint Instagram submit. “This is a devastating time for any parent.”

Spears introduced she was pregnant last month.

“Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news,” the assertion stated. “Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family.”