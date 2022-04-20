Bronx high-rise fire center of House field hearing on preventing future tragedies

NEW YORK — A House subcommittee will maintain a particular discipline listening to Wednesday within the Bronx to look into January’s lethal high-rise hearth.

Seventeen folks, together with eight kids, had been killed within the January ninth hearth on 188th Street in Fordham Heights.

Members of the Financial Services subcommittee are in search of methods to forestall fires in federally backed housing.

The listening to is ready for midday on the Roscoe Brown Student Center at Bronx Community College.