BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Bruins are with out their prime defenseman Charlie McAvoy for Sunday’s crucial postseason matchup in opposition to the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Bruins introduced that McAvoy has been positioned within the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

Boston enters the sport trailing its best-of-seven collection 2-1.

Puck drop is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. at TD Garden.