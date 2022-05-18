Brush fire contained near Griffith Observatory, ‘person of interest’ detained

A brush fireplace was contained close to Griffith Observatory within the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles, officers stated.

The fireplace was reported at 2:43 p.m. and was burning a small quantity of brush and grass within the 2600 block of North Nottingham Avenue, in accordance with Nicholas Prange with the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The blaze was contained at 6 acres by round 4 p.m.

“Nearly all active flame has been eliminated and forward progress stopped after one hour and twelve minutes,” the Fire Department wrote in a press release.

Los Angeles Police Department officers stated “a person of interest” had been detained as of 4 p.m.

For a time, smoke and flames have been seen from surrounding neighborhoods as practically 100 firefighters battled on the bottom and helicopters made water drops.

The fireplace was close to the Boy Scout Trail in Griffith Park, simply south of the observatory.

Griffith Observatory and the encircling trails within the park have been being evacuated, Los Angeles park rangers stated.

No properties have been evacuated.