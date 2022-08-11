Brussels breaks up with the car

This article is a part of POLITICO’s Global Policy Lab: Living Cities, a collaborative journalism venture exploring the way forward for cities. Sign up here.

The car-choked streets of central Brussels are about to get rather less clogged.

On August 16, a new mobility plan goes into impact within the metropolis’s so-called Pentagon with the objective of slashing transport emissions, lowering visitors and enhancing residents’ high quality of life.

“We’re leaving behind the Brussels of the 1960s and ’70s, when everything was built for cars, and moving toward a completely different direction in which the city is for people,” Bart Dhondt, town’s alderman for mobility, stated in an interview with POLITICO.

The plan — which inserts into the Brussels area’s bigger Good Move plan to cut back automotive visitors by 24 % by 2030 — is designed to forestall vehicles from crossing town heart, as a substitute diverting them to the ring highway. Some main roads will grow to be one-way streets; others will solely enable public transport and precedence autos similar to ambulances. A handful of streets will ban vehicles altogether and grow to be pedestrianized.

“If you look at the numbers, only 20 to 25 percent of the people who live or come to work here use cars,” he stated. “Most of our traffic comes from people driving through to other places so we’re sending them out of the city center.”

“The objective of all of this is to create more space for people to live, for kids to play, for residents to be able to walk and cycle safely,” he added.

Surfing the Green wave

Brussels’ bold regional mobility plan is a results of the so-called Green wave within the 2018 native elections that led the occasion to realize illustration — and key mobility posts — in 11 of the area’s 19 municipalities.

Schaerbeek, the Brussels area’s second-largest municipality, in January grew to become the first to current its plan to take measures to slash visitors and redirect vehicles away from its townhouse-lined streets. The municipality of Anderlecht unveiled an identical scheme shortly after, and its Cureghem neighorhood debuted its plan to cut back congestion last month.

“Many of the people that were elected [in 2018] had been part of the grassroots movement for clean air and safe streets,” stated Dhondt, a Green occasion member who was sworn in as alderman for mobility in Brussels that 12 months.

Belgium’s notoriously advanced political system signifies that “a lot of change is derailed by political disagreements,” however the Greens have been in a position to persuade coalition companions “to reach majority agreements on these issues,” stated Dhondt, referring to the area’s Good Move mobility scheme.

As town now appears to implement the plan, Dhondt stated the most important hurdle is overcoming resistance from small store house owners.

“Nobody is happy when a politician shows up at your door and tells you ‘Hey, we’re going to change things’ because that means uncertainty about what the future could bring,” Dhondt stated.

“That’s why it’s been so important for us to reach out and talk with them, hear them out when they say this or that change is a bad idea, and re-evaluate the plan if we can find a way to reach our objective differently.”

Dhondt stated he has gone as far as at hand out his private telephone quantity to involved locals and met with store house owners from particular sectors — for instance furnishings sellers — to reassure them that supply autos will nonetheless be allowed entry to their streets.

The indisputable fact that different cities, like Ghent and Leuven, have efficiently slashed traffic without damaging business makes the argument a bit of simpler, the alderman stated.

“When I talk to shop owners I point to other regions to show them how these kind of changes have made things better for shops and led investments to rise,” stated Dhondt. “It also helps that the pedestrian streets in Brussels are our most visited areas … More and more people are realizing that this is actually good for business.”

Once visitors has been tamed, Brussels plans to sort out its considerably weird parking downside: Although the Pentagon is residence to solely 55,000 residents, it counts about 75,000 parking spots, 10,000 of that are on the streets.

“As we rearrange the streets we are going to drastically reduce the number of spots for cars on our streets,” stated Dhondt. “Let’s recover spaces for the people coming to the city, let’s give them green areas.”