BSP Governor: Philippines on strong path to recovery and upper middle-income status
The Philippines is on a robust path to financial restoration and is ready to hitch the ranks of higher middle-income nations, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) governor Benjamin E Diokno believes
Speaking to a gaggle of worldwide reporters earlier this month, the governor backed his views with the nation’s key financial indicators:
- The nation’s GDP grew by 7 7% within the fourth quarter of 2021, bringing full yr progress to five 6%, exceeding the federal government’s goal of 5 5%
- Foreign direct funding (FDI) returned to pre-pandemic ranges, totalling $8 1 billion between January and October 2021 – a 48 1% enhance in comparison with the identical interval in 2020
- The unemployment charge continued to fall all through 2021…
