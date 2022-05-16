Bulgaria approves plan to support companies from high energy prices

Bulgaria’s authorities has accredited a brand new measure that may help firms amid rising vitality costs.

Prime Minister Kiril Petkov introduced on Monday that the nation will partially compensate companies for prime electrical energy prices amid the conflict in Ukraine.

Under the plan, the federal government will cowl 80% of electrical energy costs which are above 200 levs (€102) per megawatt-hour in May and June.

Sofia may even totally compensate for the 14% improve in pure gasoline costs after Russia minimize provides to the nation final month.

The announcement got here after a gathering between Petkov and representatives of employers’ organisations and commerce unions.

In a statement, Petkov mentioned that the European Union nation was additionally getting ready “a long-term support mechanism if necessary” alongside the brand new measures.

“This will ensure predictability for businesses in case market volatility continues,” he mentioned.

Bulgaria had already frozen regulated electrical energy costs for households and has been compensating firms for prime vitality prices since October.

The EU member state had relied on 90% of its gasoline from Russia earlier than Gazprom cut exports over Bulgaria’s refusal to pay in roubles.

Sofia has since urgently secured different gasoline provides from Greece and is engaged on a brand new cope with Azerbaijan.