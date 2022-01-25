Burkina Faso army deposes president in West Africa’s latest coup

Burkina Faso’s military mentioned on Monday it had ousted President Roch Kabore, suspended the structure, dissolved the federal government and the nationwide meeting, and closed the nation’s borders, Trend studies citing Reuters.

The announcement cited the deterioration of the safety state of affairs and what the military described as Kabore’s incapacity to unite the West African nation and successfully reply to challenges, which embrace an Islamist insurgency.

Signed by Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba and skim by one other officer on state tv, the announcement mentioned the takeover had been carried out with out violence and that these detained have been at a safe location.

The assertion was made within the title of a beforehand unheard-of entity, the Patriotic Movement for Safeguard and Restoration, or MPSR, its French-language acronym.

“MPSR, which includes all sections of the army, has decided to end President Kabore’s post today,” it mentioned.