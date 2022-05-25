Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone looks stunning in pristine white balloon-sleeved pantsuit for festival’s anniversary dinner : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Deepika Padukone’s pink carpet appearances on the seventy fifth Cannes Film Festival have set followers’ hearts racing. The dynamic actor is a member of the Cannes 2022 jury, has served some fashionable appears to be like on the occasion. After sporting orange along with her latest pink carpet look, the star has now shocked followers with new pictures from the event. Deepika wore an immaculate white coordinated ensemble to the “Cannes 75” Anniversary Dinner which regarded edgy.

Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone appears to be like beautiful in pristine white balloon-sleeved pantsuit for competition’s anniversary dinner

Deepika Padukone has been shelling out one dazzling take care of one other as a member of the jury on the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. Her most up-to-date look is sort of refined. Deepika selected an white swimsuit for the seventy fifth anniversary dinner on the occasion. A pristine white corset high with scarf collar and open again accomplished her white ensemble. The high’s dramatic balloon sleeves made it stand out. The sleeves are tied to the neck of the highest and are hooked up from the waist with huge cuffs, giving it a balloon type and making it distinctive. She wore her high with ankle-length white denims with pockets. Her outfit is from Ashi Studio.

Her all-white ensemble was accomplished with white stilettos and delicate diamond earrings. Deepika had her hair in a bun and wore pure make-up that included heat brown lipstick, modern eyeliner, mascara laden lashes, and many highlighter.

In phrases of labor, Deepika was final seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan. She will subsequent seem in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Aside from that, she has The Intern, Fighter, and Prabhas’ Project Ok.

SUMMARY OF LOOK DETAILS:

ACTOR: Deepika Padukone

OUTFIT: Ashi Studio

STYLIST: Shaleena Nathani

HAIR-STYLIST : Yianni Tsapatori

