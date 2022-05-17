Cannes Film Festival 2022: Anurag Thakur to lead Indian delegation at the star-studded event

Image Source : FILE Cannes Film Festival 2022: Anurag Thakur to steer Indian delegation on the star-studded occasion

With just a few hours left for Cannes Film Festival to start, Indian delegation led by Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur is all set to grace the crimson carpet on the prestigious occasion. On the opening day of Cannes Film Festival 2022 on Tuesday, a slew of Indian stars together with AR Rahman, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pooja Hegde, and R Madhavan will stroll the crimson carpet as a part of the Indian delegation.

Shekhar Kapur, Ricky Kej, Prasoon Joshi, Tamannaah Bhatia, and people singer Mame Khan may also mark their presence. Anurag Thakur can also be set to take part within the Opening Night festivities of Marche Du Film on the Majestic Beach.

Actor Akshay Kumar was purported to attend the seventy fifth version of the Cannes Film Festival. However, he examined constructive for COVID-19 and determined to skip the occasion.

India has been named the ‘nation of honour’ for ‘Marche du Film’ this yr.

This specific honour has come at a time when India is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and the yr 2022 additionally marks 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and France.