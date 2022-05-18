Cardi B Shows Kash Doll How To Change Baby Diaper With Extra Long Nails Like A Pro

Cardi B reveals Kash Doll how she modified her child diapers like a professional regardless of having lengthy nails.

The Bronx rapper is now a mom of two, so some issues come naturally now, however for Kash Doll, she is a brand new mom, so some issues like altering diapers with lengthy nails. On Tuesday, the BMF actor publicly requested Cardi B for assistance on Twitter, and happily, the rapper had some free time to document a video utilizing a teddy bear for demonstration.

“Aye Bardi how the hell u change a diaper with the nails? Lol i got on press ons struggling @iamcardib,” she tweeted.

Cardi B responded by sharing a video demonstration. She tweeted in response, “Okay girl sooo I just made a whole video Trust me you will get the hang of it! However I do feel like boys are harder to clean,they got more crevices.”

The “Money” rapper, 29, revealed that she has been carrying lengthy nails since she was ten years previous, so she needed to study to do loads of issues through the years whereas carrying nails within the two minutes and 20 seconds clip posted on her Twitter web page. She admitted that boys are a bit tougher to scrub up than women since she is a mom to a boy and a woman.

“However I do feel like boys are harder to clean, they got more crevices,” she mentioned whereas her daughter Kulture regarded on. She added, “You always wanna make sure you clean the butt cheeks.”

In the tip, Cardi B was capable of change the diaper on her child, the bear, in lower than three minutes. She later shared that she may do it even a lot faster carrying lengthy nails. If you realize the New York rapper, she at all times wears lengthy nails.

Perhaps Offset additionally has loads of expertise altering diapers whereas carrying loads of jewellery. Cardi and Offset have a 3-year-old daughter, Kulture Cephus, and an 8-month-old child boy identify Waves Set Cephus, whom they welcomed in September of final yr. The couple just lately shared with the world their first photograph of their cute child boy.