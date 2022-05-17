Cat desperately tries catching water that human is pouring into a bathtub. Watch

Cat movies are tremendous cute to look at. Those are additionally the movies that always depart you chuckling. Just like this clip shared on Reddit that reveals a cat’s futile makes an attempt to catch water. The video is such that you could be need to watch it greater than as soon as.

“Gonna catch it,” reads the caption posted together with the video. The clip opens to indicate a cat standing in the course of a bath. Within moments an individual, who just isn’t totally seen, begins pouring water inside the bathtub from a cup. The cat immediately jumps ahead to try to catch the flowing water utilizing its paws.

Take a have a look at the video that reveals the cat making an attempt to catch flowing water:

The video has been posted about 9 hours in the past. Since being shared, the clip has gathered greater than 2,800 upvotes and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted folks to put up varied sorts of feedback.

“Hehe speedy,” wrote a Reddit person. “The kitty will not stop until the water is caught,” shared one other. “Now this is a new one, I thought I had seen it all,” expressed a 3rd. “How sweeeeet!” commented a fourth.

What are your ideas on the video?