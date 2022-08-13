Cat stares at human before knocking off flower pot kept on top of a shelf. Watch

Cats are identified for doing no matter they need and at any time when they need it. There are occasions after they take pleasure in all types of mischief and that too in entrance of their pet mother and father. Just like this cat did and knocked off a flower pot. Shared on Reddit, the video could depart you laughing out loud.

“The eye contact,” reads the caption posted together with the video. The clip opens to indicate the cat sitting on high of a shelf with a flower pot stored beside it. At first, the kitty retains on staring on the human. Soon after, it pushes off the pot with its paw. As the video ends, the kitten walks away and not using a care on this planet.

Take a have a look at the video:

Since being shared 14 hours in the past, the publish has accrued greater than 8,600 upvotes and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted individuals to publish numerous feedback. Many pet mother and father additionally joined in to share their tales.

“I feel lucky I’ve managed to avoid the ‘throws stuff off shelves’ type of cat my entire life. My mom had a boy who would do that, he was scary smart and had a great sense of humor, and knocked stuff over 100% on purpose to make a point. I miss him but I’m glad he wasn’t in my home,” posted a Reddit person. “No remorse,” expressed one other. “It was in his way,” commented a 3rd. “Grew up with this with cats lol. Now I have a dog that crashes into everything like a kid trying to play a racing video game,” wrote a fourth.