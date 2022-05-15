Catching on: Mazeika’s home run lifts Mets over Mariners

NEW YORK — Patrick Mazeika hit a tiebreaking homer main off the seventh inning in his first main league sport this season, and the New York Mets took benefit of some sloppy Seattle protection to beat the Mariners 5-4 on Saturday night time.

Starling Marte tripled, doubled, singled and scored thrice for the Mets, who squandered a 4-0 lead when Jesse Winker tied it with a three-run homer off Chasen Shreve within the prime of the seventh.

Mazeika, batting ninth, laced the primary pitch from reliever Andrés Muñoz (1-1) contained in the right-field foul pole for his second profession dwelling run. New York’s third-string catcher was referred to as up from the minors Friday when prime backstop James McCann went on the injured record with a damaged bone in his left wrist.

Adam Ottavino (2-1) pitched a scoreless eighth, retiring Ty France with a runner on third to finish the inning.

Edwin Díaz struck out all three batters within the ninth for his eighth save, fanning Winker with a 100 mph fastball for the ultimate out to the delight of 37,148 followers who waited out a rain delay at first on a misty night time.

Winker was booed all through and waved to the group after rounding the bases on his dwelling run — a part of a back-and-forth with Citi Field followers that dates again to his days with Cincinnati.

Chris Bassitt carried a shutout into the sixth, and slumping Francisco Lindor drove in two runs for the Mets, who dropped the sequence opener 2-1 on Friday night time. They’ve misplaced consecutive video games solely as soon as this season (April 10-11).

Prized prospect George Kirby gave up three runs — one earned — and three hits over 4 innings in his second large league begin for the Mariners. Kirby, who grew up in suburban Rye about 22 miles north of Citi Field, had a loud cheering part of followers who stayed on their ft roughly 20 rows up from the Seattle dugout on the third base aspect.

The punchless Mariners have dropped 13 of 17.

Following a 68-minute delay earlier than the primary pitch, New York benefited from two calls that have been overturned by immediate replay within the first inning.

After successful batter and consecutive walks loaded the bases with two outs, Bassitt picked off Eugenio Suárez at second base. Suárez, shaken up on the play after sliding headfirst into Jeff McNeil’s knee, was initially referred to as secure earlier than the Mets challenged.

In the underside half, Marte was initially dominated out at third base on his triple. He scored when Lindor grounded a single by a drawn-in infield.

Suárez’s error at third base helped New York rating two unearned runs within the third on sacrifice flies by Lindor and McNeil. A leaping catch by Steven Souza Jr. on the right-field fence on McNeil’s drive prevented extra potential injury.

Souza dropped Marte’s routine fly within the fifth earlier than throwing to second for a forceout on the play. But it nonetheless might need value the Mariners, as a result of it was the speedy Marte working all the best way from first to attain on Pete Alonso’s two-out double, moderately than Brandon Nimmo.

Souza’s comfortable RBI single with two outs within the sixth lower it to 4-1 and chased Bassitt, who struck out eight.

Seth Lugo retired Adam Frazier with the bases loaded to finish the inning, however gave up consecutive singles within the seventh earlier than Shreve was summoned to face Winker.

SHAKIRA, SHAKIRA

Mets supervisor Buck Showalter talked about earlier than the sport how excited he was that Shakira can be at Citi Field. The singer posed for images outdoors the clubhouse with Showalter and several other gamers.

THREE-MAN CREW

The sport was performed with solely three umpires on the sector. About half-hour earlier than the primary pitch, the Mets have been knowledgeable that crew chief Jerry Layne was unavailable. Hunter Wendelstedt slid over from second base to take Layne’s spot at first.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: RHP Erik Swanson was positioned on the 15-day injured record with elbow irritation, leaving Seattle with out one among its prime arms within the bullpen. LHP Danny Young was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma.

Mets: LF Mark Canha was rested in opposition to a right-hander in favor of Travis Jankowski. Alonso was the DH, with Dominic Smith taking part in first base.

UP NEXT

Mariners: Reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray (3-3, 4.22 ERA) pitches Sunday afternoon when Seattle wraps up its first go to to Citi Field with the finale of the three-game sequence. Ray struck out a season-high 10 final day out in a win over Philadelphia. The left-hander is 3-1 with a 2.60 ERA in six profession begins in opposition to the Mets.

Mets: RHP Carlos Carrasco (3-1, 3.19) is 2-0 with a 0.87 ERA in three begins at dwelling this yr. He is 5-3 with a 3.67 ERA vs. the Mariners, although he hasn’t began in opposition to them since May 2019.