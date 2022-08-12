Çavuşoğlu has brief discussion with Syrian counterpart for 1st time

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 12. Foreign Minister

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu stated he had a fast phrase together with his Syrian

counterpart on the sidelines of the Non-Aligned Movement assembly in

Belgium, Trend

studies citing Daily Sabah.

“We must convey the opposition and regime collectively for

reconciliation by some means, there shall be no everlasting peace

in any other case,” he stated.

Çavuşoğlu highlighted the need of a robust central

administration to stop the disintegration of Syria and this

would solely be doable with unity.

The transient encounter marks the primary time the highest Turkish

diplomat interacted with a Syrian official, as Türkiye has been

backing average opposition teams in opposition to the Bashar Assad regime

because the starting of the Syrian civil conflict in 2011. Also, Turkish

forces carried out a number of cross-border operations to clear its

border from the occupation of the PKK terrorist group’s Syrian

affiliate, the YPG, and the Daesh terrorist group so as to

present nationwide border safety and create a secure setting

for native individuals dwelling close to Turkish borders.

In July, Turkey, Russia and Iran pledged to keep up cooperation

in Syria to decisively defeat Daesh and different terrorists.

The Astana assembly was initiated by Turkey, Iran and Russia to

convey the warring sides in Syria collectively to discover a everlasting

resolution to the decadelong conflict. The major agenda gadgets have been the

constitutional system, political transition, safety and

resettlement. The first Astana assembly was held in Turkey in

January 2017 to facilitate United Nations-sponsored peace talks in

Geneva.

A U.N. Security Council decision adopted in December 2015

unanimously endorsed a street map to peace in Syria that was authorised

in Geneva on June 30, 2012, by representatives of the U.N., the

Arab League, the European Union, Turkey and all 5 everlasting

Security Council members – the United States, Russia, China, France

and Britain.

It requires a Syrian-led political course of beginning with the

institution of a transitional governing physique, adopted by the

drafting of a brand new structure and ending with U.N.-supervised

elections. The decision says the free and truthful elections ought to

meet “the highest international standards” of transparency and

accountability, with all Syrians – together with members of the

diaspora – eligible to take part.