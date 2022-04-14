CBI makes first arrest in Congress councillor’s murder case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday made its first arrest in reference to the homicide of West Bengal Congress councillor Tapan Kandu, who was shot useless by unidentified assailants in Purulia district on March 13.

Satyaban Pramanik, an proprietor of a dhaba, was arrested in Jhalda city, CBI officers acquainted with the matter stated. He was introduced earlier than a Purulia courtroom which despatched him to CBI custody for 4 days, the officers added.

It appeared as if Pramanik had some enterprise dealings with Kandu prior to now. He was interrogated together with native dealer Asif Khan and alleged legal Kalebar Singh, each of whom are in CBI custody, the officers stated, wishing to not be named. Khan and Singh had been arrested by the district police.

Kandu was shot useless by unidentified assailants whereas he was out on a stroll with buddies in Jhalda city on March 13. Five personnel of Purulia district police had been confined to their barracks on March 20 on expenses of dereliction of obligation.

The deceased Congress chief’s brother, Naren, is a suspect within the case. Both Naren and his son, Dipak, had been arrested by Jhalda police and are actually in CBI custody. Dipak had unsuccessfully contested the Jhalda civic physique polls on a TMC ticket in opposition to his uncle.